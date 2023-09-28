Zardari, Gilani summoned in NAB cases

An accountability court of Islamabad summoned former President Asif Zardari and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani in separate cases.

Accountability court issued summon notices to both politicians in fake bank accounts and Toshakhana cases. They were asked to appear on Oct 24.

The court directed Asif Ali Zardari and Yousuf Raza Gilani to appear before the court in their personal capacity.

It should be noted that on the last day of his tenure, former chief justice Umar Atta Bandial declared the petition of PTI chairman against the NAB amendments admissible and declared nine out of 10 amendments of the NAB amendments null and void.

After the NAB amendments were declared null and void by the Supreme Court, the cases against six former prime ministers including former president Asif Ali Zardari were reopened.