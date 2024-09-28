25 major Chinese companies keen to invest heavily in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - As many as 25 major Chinese investment companies have expressed their deep interest in investing heavily in Pakistan.

The interest was shown in a Business Roundtable Conference of Chaoyang District, Beijing. Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization & Communications Abdul Aleem Khan presided over this heavily attended Conference arranged at Pakistani Embassy in China. Country Director of Hong Kong business group Anna Su, Mayor of Daming County Li Shuang, Chief Advisor Qin Linzheng, Deputy Mayor Sun Deshi, Group President of Lianghao Li Hui, Qin Linz Heng and Ambassador of Pakistan to China Khalil Hashmi addressed this conference which discussed the cooperation between China and Pakistan and various MoUs were signed in the fields of textile technology, agriculture and animal husbandry.

Director of Trade City Administrative Commission Qu Zong Kuan also delivered speech. Federal minister, in his key note address said that Pakistan’s population consists of 70% youth which is the 5th largest country in the world with a population of 23 million and where better labor and more consumers are available. Abdul Aleem Khan said that with China we will make bilateral investments in education, technology and various sectors in Pakistan. Abdul Aleem Khan further said that Pakistan has the 2nd largest reserves of coal and the 7th largest reserves of copper while we can become the center of business activities in the region by improving the agriculture and livestock sectors. Abdul Aleem Khan said that for investment the atmosphere in Pakistan is favorable, we will welcome Chinese companies to shift their industry and today’s Round Table will be a milestone in this regard.

Moreover, Chairman of China Roads and Bridges Corporation Du Fie along with his delegation held a meeting with Federal Minister for Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan in Beijing regarding the interest in privatization of DISCOs in Pakistan and investment in the Special Economic Zone of Karachi. Chinese officials offered mutual cooperation in the projects of Sukhar-Hyderabad Motorway M-6, Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway M-9, Karakoram Highway (KKH) Phase Two, Mansehra, Naran Kaghan, Babusar Tunnel to Karakoram Highway. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan also discussed the participation of Pakistan’s technical institutions in the technology sector by Chengdu University of China while the Executive Director of Price Waterhouse Copper (PWC) and other officers also held a meeting with the Federal Minister. In his conversation, Abdul Aleem Khan said that with China we are deeply interested in public-private partnership and business-to-business activities. He described meetings with Chinese experts in the fields of textiles, leather, green energy and furniture as positive and beneficial for both the countries. He observed that his visit to Beijing, China has been wonderful and successful which will further promote bilateral cooperation and mutual investment. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan praised the performance of the Embassy of Pakistan in China in this three-day visit which has expressed excellent performance in the promotion of business activities between Pakistan and China.