Advanced 700 watts panels launched to maximise power output

LAHORE - As Pakistan continues to seek renewable energy solutions to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, Trinasolar’s advanced technologies offer a powerful alternative. With the country’s vast potential for solar power, particularly in areas with abundant sunlight, the introduction of 700W+ and i-TOPCon modules will support Pakistan’s energy transition and help meet its clean energy targets. Although these technologies are relatively new to Pakistan, they have been successfully implemented in other countries, including Japan, where i-TOPCon modules have consistently delivered superior performance across diverse applications. With Trinasolar’s proven global track record, the company is well-positioned to contribute to Pakistan’s solar growth, offering high-quality, cost-efficient solutions for both commercial and utility-scale projects. “We are thrilled to bring our 700W+ and i-TOPCon modules to the Pakistani market at a time when the country is focusing on energy diversification and reducing its carbon footprint,” said Dave Wang, Trinasolar Asia Pacific’s Subregion Head. “These products not only offer high efficiency and long-term durability but also align with our global vision of ‘Solar Energy for All.’ Pakistan’s growing solar market presents a key opportunity for us, and we are committed to supporting country’s clean energy transition with best solar technology available.”