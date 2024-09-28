Saturday, September 28, 2024
AGP office elected as member governing body ASOSAI

Our Staff Reporter
September 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Islamabad  -   The Auditor General Office of Pakistan has been elected member of the Governing Board of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI)— one of the regional groups of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI). Pakistan won the seat during the 16th Assembly Session of ASOSAI held in New Delhi, India from September 24 to 27, according to press statement issued by the Office of the Auditor General of Pakistan here Friday. The statement said that it was a great honour for Pakistan to have been included in the governing body of the organization, adding it was also recognition of the country’s crucial role in enhancing audit standards in the region. Pakistan’s election to the ASOSAI Governing Board signifies its strong position to play a leadership role in the audit sector at both regional and global levels and offers a valuable opportunity to promote better audit practices in the Asian region.

Israeli army hacks into Beirut Airport control tower, threatens Iranian civilian plane

Our Staff Reporter

