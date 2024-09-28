Aleem Dar to retire at end of 2024-25 season

LAHORE - , one of cricket’s most respected and celebrated umpires, has announced his retirement from the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Elite Panel at the end of the 2024-25 domestic season.

The 56-year-old will conclude a nearly 25-year umpiring career that has earned him worldwide admiration and recognition, including three consecutive ICC Umpire of the Year awards (2009-2011) and the prestigious David Shepherd Trophy.Aleem, a former first-class cricketer who played 17 first-class and 18 List-A matches between 1986 and 1998, began his umpiring journey in 1998 during the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He quickly ascended the ranks, joining the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires in 2003, where he served until 2023. Known for his impeccable player management skills, deep knowledge of the game, calm demeanor, and consistently excellent decision-making, Aleem officiated some of the most iconic matches in cricket history.

To date, has officiated in a staggering 145 Test matches, 231 ODIs, 72 T20Is, 5 Women’s T20Is, 181 first-class matches, and 282 List-A matches—setting records along the way. He remains one of four Pakistani umpires on the ICC’s International Panel, allowing him to continue officiating ODIs and T20Is.

Reflecting on his decision to retire, Aleem expressed gratitude for his journey and shared his desire to shift focus towards his social and charitable endeavors.“Umpiring has been my life for nearly 25 years, and I have cherished the privilege of officiating some of the most iconic matches involving the greatest players of this generation.

“Throughout my career, I’ve strived to uphold the highest standards of sportsmanship, and it has been an honor to work alongside some of the finest match officials in the world,” Aleem said.“However, all great journeys must eventually come to an end. The time has come for me to focus fully on my social and charity work, particularly my hospital project, which is very close to my heart,” he added.

Having achieved nearly everything he aspired to in umpiring, Aleem also expressed hope for the next generation of match officials: “It is the right moment to step aside and allow emerging umpires to shine. I will always be available to offer guidance and mentorship to those pursuing a career in this noble profession.”