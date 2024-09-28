American Jazz artiste conducts workshop at NAPA

KARACHI - The National Academy of Performing Arts-NAPA organized a music workshop focusing on jazz music at its Zia Mohyeddin Theater . Noted American jazz artiste, Dr Alexander Noppe, conducted the workshop. A PhD in music from Indiana University, Dr Noppe opened with saying that he was thankful for NAPA since he was conducting such a workshop after many years as he had now become a fulltime diplomat. He later explained how jazz was different from other genres of music as it was learnt mostly by listening rather than studying classical music. He then played on piano basic C minor scale to talk about how jazz compositions were created. Dr Noppe gave a detailed description of jazz compositions and even asked the audience to sing along the tunes that he was making extempore. Two of the participants also joined him in playing piano and jamming some jazz compositions. The workshop was attended by a vibrant audience who also asked questions about jazz music.