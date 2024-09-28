Amir Muqam stresses for welfare of coalmines workers

QUETTA - Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Amir Muqam on Friday said that all out efforts would be taken to ensure the protection of coalminers and basic facilities as the workers working in the coal mines are the asset of the country.

The workers are working hard and contributing to the country’s economy and development, Amir Muqam said while addressing a ceremony organized in the honor of coal mines workers.

He said that the people associated with the coal mines would be provided all the facilities and privileges for avoiding tragic incidents in the mining sites. He said on the mines where injustice was done with the workers will be sealed and ban would be also imposed on those mines in the province which lack precautionary measures.

Amir Muqam said that no compromise will be made on the protection and rights of the workers working in the coal mine.

The government was the key priority to provide all possible facilities to the workers, their all legitimate demands would be addressed. He also announced 2 ambulances for the coal mine workers.

Engineer Amir Muqam hailed the approval of 7 billion dollar IMF deal, which will stabilize the economy of the country.

“The political rivals of the PML-N and anti Pakistan elements tried their best to sabotage the financial deal to put the country in the financial crises, however their nefarious designs failed,” Amir Muqam remarked.

Federal Minister said that those who destroy peace cannot be Pakistanis. He called upon on the people of Balochistan to do not be part of the anti-Pakistan campaign to sabotage the development and peace process of the country.

He said everyone has to play their role in maintaining peace, adding that no power can separate Balochistan from Pakistan.

Under the leadership of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Mian Nawaz Sharif, has put the country on the path of development and strengthen the economy.

Amir Muqam said that the Prime Minister is taking special interest in the development and prosperity of Balochistan.

Amir Muqam said that the development of Balochistan was the top priority of federal government as it has allocated Rs 130 billion development budget in the current PSDP for the uplifting of the province.

He said that Gwadar port will be practically operational which would be linked with Karachi through road.

Federal Minister Amir Maqam said that the Prime Minister has approved the solarization of 28,000 agricultural tube wells of Balochistan , which will bring a green revolution in the province.

He said that by utilizing the mineral resources of the province, Pakistan and Balochistan can be put on the path of development.