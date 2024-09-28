Analysts appreciat PM's stand in support of Palestine and Kashmir at UNGA

People belonging to different walks of life have appreciated the courageous stand taken by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in his speech at the 79th session of UNGA in support of oppressed people of Palestine and Kashmir.

Taking part in programs of News and Current Affairs Channel of Radio Pakistan, Chairman Kashmir Committee, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon said the Prime Minister has very effectively advocated the Kashmir cause and warned India of strong response in case of any aggression towards Pakistan.

Defence Expert Brigadier Retired Masud Ahmad Khan said that Prime Minister has very effectively highlighted the issues that are confronting and challenging the global peace and security. He termed it a very comprehensive speech encompassing all major international and regional issues.

Chairman of the Kashmir Council Europe Ali Raza Syed expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for highlighting Kashmir issue at UNGA session. He said Pakistan has always supported Kashmir issue on all international forums.