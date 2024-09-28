Arrest warrant issued for federal interior secretary

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court has issued a boilable warrant for the arrest of the federal interior secretary following the official’s failure to comply with court orders. Following the order, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Islamabad was directed to ensure its execution. The interior secretary had been ordered to remove the names of Amina Jatoi and her two children from the Exit Control List (ECL). The court stated that the secretary had failed to fulfil the orders. The Sindh High Court instructed the interior secretary to appear before the court and submit a surety bond by October 4. The Islamabad police have received the warrant for execution and are expected to ensure compliance with the court’s instructions.