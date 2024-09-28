Saturday, September 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Arrest warrant issued for federal interior secretary

Staff Reporter
September 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Sindh High Court has issued a boilable warrant for the arrest of the federal interior secretary following the official’s failure to comply with court orders. Following the order, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Islamabad was directed to ensure its execution. The interior secretary had been ordered to remove the names of Amina Jatoi and her two children from the Exit Control List (ECL). The court stated that the secretary had failed to fulfil the orders.  The Sindh High Court instructed the interior secretary to appear before the court and submit a surety bond by October 4. The Islamabad police have received the warrant for execution and are expected to ensure compliance with the court’s instructions.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1727418094.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024