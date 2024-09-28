ATC awards life imprisonment to maid, husband over abducting former DG NESCOM for ransom

ISLAMABAD - ATC-II Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra awarded life imprisonment to Kulsoom Bibi and her husband Munir Ahmed for kidnapping and extorting Rs. 8 million from Ex. DG NESCOM, Anwaar Muzaffar in 2022.

The judgment was announced on Friday at Federal Judicial Complex Islamabad by Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra. Both the accused were present in the courtroom. Special Prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain and I.O. Mian Shehbaz were also present in the courtroom. Anwaar Muzaffar, aged about 75 years, was kidnapped on 01-12-2021 from outside his residence in sector G-11/1 Islamabad. He was kidnapped by his maid Kuloom Bibi, her husband Munir Ahmed, and two other people. The accused took Rs. 8 million ransom amount from the abductee and also fractured his arm while inflicting torture on him and kept him in wrongful confinement to extort money.

According to the judgment, when the accused demanded Rs. 10 million from the abductee, he told them I don’t have that much money, to which the maid told him she knew he had Rs. 6 million in his house. They took Anwaar Muzaffar to his house, took Rs. 6 million, and a few days later demanded Rs. 2 million more from Mr. Muzaffar, which he also gave them. Anwaar Muzaffar went into trauma and depression and later left the country for a couple of months.

The FIR was lodged in April 2022 after Ali Anwaar, son of abductee Anwaar Muzaffa,r, found out about the incident. According to Ali Anwaar’s statement in court, he was earlier told that his father fell from stairs and fractured his arm. But because of the deteriorating health of his father after the incident, he kept asking him, and his father later told him about the actual incident and gave the ransom amount to the accused.

During the investigation, I.O. ASI Arshad Mehmood went to the Pindi Bhattian native area of the accused and found out that the amount of RS. 5.7 million was deposited in the bank account of Muneer Ahmed out of which Rs. 300,000 were withdrawn once and Rs. 5.4 million were still present in the bank account. The account was frozen by the orders of IHC and later recovered by the Police. The son of accused Muneer Ahmed also pointed to the house where the abductee was kept by the accused. During her 342 CrPC Kulsoom Bibi taken a plea which alleged that Anwaar Muzaffar had sexually assaulted her and registered the case against her and husband to keep them silent because her husband found about the sexual assault.

According to the judgment, the couple never never appeared as witness u/s 340 CrPC in order to prove the plea taken.

The couple also didn’t file any complaint to police about the assault. The judgment stated that, the plea taken by the accused is a mere an afterthought, which is not corroborated/ established through any mean.

The judgment stated that Prosecution has produced very strong and cogent evidnece in order to bring home the guilt of both the accused. Hence, Kulsoom Bibi and Muneer Ahmed are sentenced for life imprisonment rigorous convicted u/s 365-A PPC.