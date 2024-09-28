Azma Bokhari warns PTI of strict action amid Section 144 in Rawalpindi

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari issued a stern warning to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), cautioning that any violation of law and disruption of public order would be dealt with firmly. This statement came ahead of PTI’s planned rally in Rawalpindi, where Section 144 is in effect, and Punjab Rangers have been deployed for security.

Bokhari emphasized that no one would be permitted to incite unrest, stating, “We will not allow any chaos in Rawalpindi or across the province.” She criticized PTI for what she described as hindering Pakistan’s progress, accusing the party of being an obstacle on the country’s path to development.

The minister also praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent speech at the United Nations General Assembly, where he advocated for the rights of Kashmir and Palestine. She applauded his decision to boycott the Israeli Prime Minister’s address, noting that it inspired other nations to do the same. “PM Shehbaz represented Pakistan’s stance with dignity on the global stage,” Bokhari remarked.

Turning her attention to the political opposition, Bokhari accused an unnamed incarcerated leader of plotting to disrupt Pakistan’s prosperity. She further criticized the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Gandapur, for neglecting the needs of his province. “How can a chief minister carry weapons instead of files?” she questioned, condemning the KP government’s lack of attention to essential services.

The minister concluded by celebrating Pakistan’s success in securing the first installment of an IMF loan, which she said would contribute to stabilizing the country’s economy. She reiterated that law enforcement would take necessary action against those carrying petrol bombs or attempting to block roads, warning, “The law will take its course.”

This hardline stance from Bokhari underscores the government’s determination to maintain order amid political tensions.