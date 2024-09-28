Before NA, Finance Bill to be examined by standing committee

ISLAMABAD - Upon introduction, the Finance Bill will now be referred to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue and the same, after its examination, will be discussed by the National Assembly along with the report of the Committee.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of the Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges held at the Parliament House here under the chairmanship of Muhammad Afzal, MNA. At the outset of the proceedings, the committee considered the amendment moved by Syed Naveed Qamar in Rule 122 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007 seeking that the Finance Bill shall be referred to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue and the report of the Committee shall also be laid in the House within 15 days of the introduction of the Bill. After detailed deliberations, the Committee unanimously approved the said amendment.

The committee appointed a sub-committee under the convenership of Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, MNA to examine the amendments moved by Dr Nafisa Shah, MNA regarding insertion of new Rule 295 and Rule 296 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007. The sub-committee comprises of Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan, Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar. The sub-committee will submit its report within 30 days to the standing committee for its final consideration.

The committee directed the District Manager, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Islamabad, Chief Commercial Officer, PIA to attend the next meeting and brief the committee on the issue of revalidation of Electronic Miscellaneous Documents (EMDs) and Code sharing with other airlines. The committee also decided to call Managing Director, Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) and Director General (Medical Services), Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) in the next meeting. Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Waseem Qadir, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasir, Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani, Nawab Muhammad Yousaf Talpur, Zulfiqar Sattar Bachani, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan, Ali Khan Jadoon attended the meeting. Dr Nafisa Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar and Syed Rafiullah also attended the meeting being movers of the amendments. The senior officers from Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Aviation, PIA and Airport Security Force (ASF) also attended the meeting.