Blast rocks Zhob market in suspected deliberate disruption

A local market was shaken by an explosion, reportedly caused by explosives hidden inside tin containers placed on the roof of a shop, citing police officials. The incident occurred earlier today and has caused alarm among local traders and residents, though no injuries or significant damage have been reported.

Explosives Packed with Iron Pieces

According to initial police investigations, the explosives were embedded with iron fragments and deliberately positioned in an attempt to sow fear and disrupt business activities. Officials believe the explosive devices were not intended to cause widespread harm but rather to create panic and undermine the stability of the bustling commercial area.

"It seems the objective was to frighten the public and disrupt the market’s operations. Thankfully, no one was hurt, and no significant property damage occurred," a senior police officer said.

Ongoing Investigation and Enhanced Security

Authorities have intensified security in the area and launched a full-scale investigation to determine who was behind the attack. Police have not ruled out any motives, including economic disruption or extortion efforts targeting local businesses.

In a press briefing, a police spokesperson confirmed that the situation is now under control. "Our team responded quickly, and further security measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the public and prevent such incidents in the future," the spokesperson said.

Business as Usual Despite Fear

Despite the scare, local vendors have begun to reopen their shops, albeit with heightened caution. "It's terrifying, but we need to continue our work. We can't let fear drive us away," said one shop owner, expressing concern about the market's future following the blast.

The police have appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, promising increased patrols and surveillance in the days ahead.