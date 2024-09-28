Saturday, September 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Canada’s Sinclair announces retirement from professional soccer

NEWS WIRE
September 28, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

TORONTO  -   Canada’s Christine Sinclair, the world’s top international goal scorer among both women and men, said on Friday she will retire from professional soccer at the end of the 2024 NWSL season in November. Sinclair, whose 190 international goals is the most among both men and women, retired from the Canadian team last December. She is currently in her 12th season with the NWSL’s Portland Thorns, who wrap up their regular season on Nov. 1 and are currently sitting in a playoff spot. The club plans to celebrate and honor Sinclair, who helped Thorns win the inaugural NWSL championship in 2013 before adding additional titles in 2017 and 2022, during the Nov. 1 regular season finale. “You changed the game. You inspired generations. You did it all representing the Rose City,” Thorns wrote on X. “When you hang your boots at the end of the season, you’ll forever be The Greatest Of All Time.”

UAF VC advocates revival of Punjabi culture through Waris Shah’s legacy

The 41-year-old Sinclair holds the record for most regular-season goals scored by a Thorns player, having netted 64 goals, the third most in National Women’s Soccer League history.

Sinclair is the only player to be with the team throughout the entirety of its history and holds a number of club records, including games played and games started.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1727418094.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024