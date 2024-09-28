Canada’s Sinclair announces retirement from professional soccer

TORONTO - Canada’s Christine Sinclair, the world’s top international goal scorer among both women and men, said on Friday she will retire from professional soccer at the end of the 2024 NWSL season in November. Sinclair, whose 190 international goals is the most among both men and women, retired from the Canadian team last December. She is currently in her 12th season with the NWSL’s Portland Thorns, who wrap up their regular season on Nov. 1 and are currently sitting in a playoff spot. The club plans to celebrate and honor Sinclair, who helped Thorns win the inaugural NWSL championship in 2013 before adding additional titles in 2017 and 2022, during the Nov. 1 regular season finale. “You changed the game. You inspired generations. You did it all representing the Rose City,” Thorns wrote on X. “When you hang your boots at the end of the season, you’ll forever be The Greatest Of All Time.”

The 41-year-old Sinclair holds the record for most regular-season goals scored by a Thorns player, having netted 64 goals, the third most in National Women’s Soccer League history.

Sinclair is the only player to be with the team throughout the entirety of its history and holds a number of club records, including games played and games started.