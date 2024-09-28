Cardiologists warn on alarming rise in heart issues among youth

ISLAMABAD - On World Heart Day, Shifa International Hospital is raising awareness about the increasing incidence of heart disease among Pakistan’s younger population. Heart attacks and cardiovascular diseases, once predominantly associated with older adults, are now alarmingly common in individuals in their 30s and 40s.

Dr. Asaad Akbar, Chief of Cardiology at Shifa International Hospital, emphasizes the importance of lifestyle changes and early intervention to combat this growing threat. “Sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, smoking, and rising stress levels are key factors contributing to the spike in heart problems among young adults,” Dr. Asaad explains. “This is particularly concerning, as younger patients have a longer life ahead of them, and the early onset of heart disease can result in severe, long-term complications.” He further emphasized that early detection and appropriate treatment of high cholesterol levels, particularly in teenagers of families in which heart disease is prevalent can help save lives. Additionally, if any adult is having symptoms suggestive of a heart attack, Shifa International Hospital has an extremely qualified team of consultants available round the clock (including public holidays) to cater to their needs.

Recent studies indicate a surge in non-communicable diseases in Pakistan, with cardiovascular conditions leading the way. According to Dr. Asad Saleem, Consultant Cardiologist at Shifa International Hospital, the increase in heart disease among younger individuals is largely due to a lack of awareness about preventive measures.

“Conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity, once seen mainly in older adults, are now common among younger people,” he added.

Dr. Asad Saleem also highlighted that common heart attack symptoms include chest pain and tightness, pain or discomfort that spreads to the shoulder, cold sweat, heartburn or indigestion, lightheadedness or sudden dizziness, nausea, and shortness of breath.

“If a person experiences similar symptoms, it may be a sign of a heart attack, and they should immediately rush to the nearest hospital where Cath labs are available for emergency procedures,” Dr. Asad Saleem advised. He further informed that Shifa Heart Center of Shifa International Hospital offers a robust 24-hour service with internationally qualified doctors and trained staff to treat heart attacks.

Dr. Saeedullah Shah, Consultant Cardiologist at Shifa International Hospital, underscores the importance of prevention. “While medical advancements have greatly improved our ability to treat heart conditions, prevention remains the best approach. Regular health check-ups, a balanced diet, and physical activity are essential for maintaining a healthy heart,” he said.