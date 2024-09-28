The recent positive comments from the IMF and ADB have provided a much-needed boost of confidence to the government and market players alike. However, for the business community, this cautious optimism is clouded by a sense of uncertainty. While the favourable reviews from international financial bodies are encouraging, businesses on the ground are acutely aware that true stability can only be achieved through concrete action.

The challenges facing Pakistan’s economy are profound, and the business sector is eager for clarity and direction. The tax net remains a contentious issue, particularly among traders who have historically resisted formal inclusion. Yet, broadening the tax base is essential if the government is to meet its fiscal targets and ensure long-term economic health. Without this, any optimism will prove fleeting, and the burden of taxation will continue to rest disproportionately on compliant sectors, hampering growth.

Additionally, the government must streamline its own assets and policies. Public sector enterprises that drain resources need restructuring or privatisation. Moreover, red tape and bureaucratic inefficiencies continue to stifle entrepreneurship, with the private sector craving ease of business and consistent policy frameworks. Effective governance is crucial in sustaining investor confidence and avoiding a return to the boom-and-bust cycles of the past.

The current atmosphere is one of hope mixed with hesitation. The path to economic recovery is clear, but it requires the government to enact practical measures that address the concerns of the business community. Only then can the country realise the full benefits of the optimism reflected in the comments of global financial institutions.