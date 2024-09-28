CDA recruits an engineer as AD Coordination in Capital Hospital

ISLAMABAD - As dozens of cases regarding illegal appointments and up-gradations are pending before Federal Investigation Agency, the Capital Development Authority has once again made a tainted recruitment of an electrical engineer on the seat of Assistant Director Coordination in its hospital. The posts of coordination, administration and human resource are generally considered as executive cadre and people having relevant background must be recruited against them. However, sources informed that the aforementioned position of the assistant director coordination was filled by going against the principle of merit and a blue eyed is recruited by manipulating the process. The story starts from a tailor made advertisement in which instead of demanding relevant degrees for the executive cadre post, an open ended criteria of “second class master’s degree” was framed and floated accordingly but three years relevant experience was sought for the post. A number of applicants having relevant experience and degrees applied but surprisingly an engineer having masters in engineering management as well was appointed by ignoring a range of applicants with relevant qualifications. Not only this but the said applicant doesn’t have any relevant experience as according to its CV available with this scribe, he never worjed on any administrative seat of an hospital or similar position but his most of the experience is of the field of construction and development. He worked with the construction companies, developers and housing societies. Source informed further that the said applicant belongs to the area of the executive director Capital Hospital Dr. Fazal-e-Mola — who was supervising the said recruitment process.

When contacted, Director Public Relations CDA Shahid Kiani said confirmed that the eligibility criteria for the role a second-class master’s degree and at least three years of experience in public or private sector.

He informed that the successful applicant meets the criteria as he has master’s in Engineering (Project) Management and this degree focuses on project management, leadership, and strategic planning, making it suitable for administration and coordination positions.

“His academic background and extensive experience align well with the requirements of the Assistant Director Coordination role,” Mr. Kiani maintained.

One of the applicant, who is aggrieved of this nepotism while talking to The Nation has demanded that a proper inquiry into this matter be launched by the Chairman CDA to ascertain the facts while all other appointments in the Capital Hospital must be scrutinised as well.

When contacted, a senior officer of the Human Resource Directorate CDA informed that the said recruitment process was carried out by the management of the Capital Hospital by their own, which also raises eyebrows over the whole exercise.