CIDCA chief lauds HEC for executing Smart Classroom

ISLAMABAD - Chairman China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) Luo Zhaohui has resolved to strengthen collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan for the uplift of higher education sector in Pakistan.

Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed visited the CIDCA Headquarters in Beijing and called on the CIDCA chairman, according to a press release received here on Friday. The CIDCA chairman reiterated his support to all higher education projects being executed under the umbrella of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The meeting was in continuation of Zhaohui’s visit to Islamabad in April 2024 wherein he had visited the Air University and interacted with students and faculty from various universities connected through Smart Classrooms.

Zhaohui expressed satisfaction over the execution of Smart Classrooms, as HEC has set up 100 Smart Classrooms connected to high-speed, dedicated internet through Learning Management System (LMS). “It was a matter of great pleasure to see teachers and students connected from remote areas through a seamless high-speed internet using these classrooms. This is an important area of further collaboration and CPEC can play an important role in this regard,” he underlined.

Reiterating his support to Chinese assistance, especially those related to higher education, he showed keen interest in training Pakistani youth, particularly from less developed areas. During the meeting, the possibility of scholarships for Pakistani students to pursue higher education in China was also explored. HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmad highlighted three major areas of cooperation, including Smart Classrooms (Phase II), solarisation of universities, and capacity building through intensive training programmes for youth in the emerging fields. He emphasised the need for a long-term strategy to formalise collaboration in these areas through outcome-based projects.

The two sides also brought under consideration various potential areas for collaboration, including partnership for online education between Pakistani and Chinese universities, strengthening Chinese language centres in Pakistan, taking medical and health education initiatives, training programmes for provincial and village management, customised training programmes based on Pakistan’s indigenous needs, training of master trainers in key fields, and leadership training and exposure programmes for university administrators in China.