Saturday, September 28, 2024
CM Gandapur warns Punjab govt against disrupting PTI Rawalpindi protest

CM Gandapur warns Punjab govt against disrupting PTI Rawalpindi protest
Web Desk
5:52 PM | September 28, 2024
Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur issued a warning to the Punjab government not to interfere with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest planned in Rawalpindi this Saturday. In an interview, CM Gandapur highlighted the strong support for PTI, asserting, “The large crowd has proven that people are with Imran Khan.”

The Punjab government had earlier imposed Section 144 in Rawalpindi, while Gandapur humorously referenced PTI founder Imran Khan’s identification number at Adiala Jail, stating, “We imposed Section 804 in return.”

In response to the planned protest, barriers and containers were placed around Liaquat Bagh and Murree Road, blocking access. There were also reports of partial suspension of mobile services and closure of routes to Murree, including Ghora Gali and the Murree motorway.

