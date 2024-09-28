CM Maryam orders inspection of school buildings across Punjab

LAHORE - Following the roof collapse at a school in Muzaffargarh district, which resulted in numerous students being severely injured, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Friday ordered an inspection of all school buildings across the province.

“Seal schools built in dilapidated and precarious buildings,” the chief minister directed the authorities concerned while meeting Members of the Provincial Assembly at Deputy Commissioner Office Muzaffargarh in order to seek their suggestions and recommendations for solving public problems. She also directed them to check the cleanliness of schools as well.

Madam chief minister said she was committed to solving all public problems. She said she was sure that after a few years the grievances will not persist. She highlighted,”I am not stingy in praising good work. It is a fact we have to be tough to improve things.”

The CM noted that every coming day is getting better. She said strict and decisive action should be taken against the criminals and terrorists. “Police should create a sense of relief in the public, and a sense of fear in the criminals”, she added.

The chief minister directed police officials that the trend of crimes against property should be controlled. She directed the relevant authorities to ensure construction, repair and maintenance of main roads of Muzaffargarh on the suggestions of visiting members of the assembly.

She expressed her indignation over encroachments and poor cleanliness in the central areas of Muzaffargarh.

The CM also directed to immediately start a campaign to end encroachments. She said,”Decisive action should be taken against corrupt elements in the revenue department.” She expressed anger over public complaints about land record centers. Madam chief minister expressed her satisfaction that there were no no-go areas in Muzaffargarh. “It is satisfactory, and it should be continued.”

She said the proposal of a dialysis facility in the Social Security Hospital will be reviewed. She inquired from the members of the assembly about the price of bread, flour and food items. She was briefed by Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh about progress made on CM initiatives, and by DPO Muzaffargarh about law and order situation in the area.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, SACM Zeeshan Malik and Members of the Provincial Assembly from the area attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Secretary P&D, Commissioner DG Khan, RPO and other relevant officers were also present.