COAS Gen Asim Munir urges business collaboration for economic growth

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir met with prominent businessmen in Karachi to discuss various aspects of Pakistan’s economy and encouraged collaboration with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to strengthen the country's economic progress.

According to the ISPR, the COAS highlighted the importance of unity and optimism, reminding the business community of his message from a year ago: "Despair is a sin. Never give up hope for the prosperity of Pakistan." He praised joint efforts that have countered negativity and promoted hope within the nation.

General Munir emphasized the vast potential of Pakistan’s economic sectors and the country's ambition to achieve its rightful place globally through its own resources. He also expressed gratitude to foreign allies, notably China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, for their pivotal roles in aiding Pakistan's economic recovery.

"Google, Starlink, and other international companies are investing in Pakistan," announced the army chief, acknowledging the contributions of the business community in fostering such developments.

The COAS assured the traders that their challenges and concerns would be addressed as a priority, further strengthening the collaboration between the military and the business sector to drive the nation’s economic growth.