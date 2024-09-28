Country’s tourism potential can be realised by highlighting distinctive sites to global audience

Gujar khan - The promotion of tourism plays a vital role in reaching development objectives, highlighting the region’s rich historical and cultural heritage. During a walk organised at Rohtas Fort in celebration of World Tourism Day, Deputy Commissioner Jhelum Syedah Ramallah Ali emphasised that Pakistan’s tourism potential can be realised by highlighting its distinctive sites to a global audience.

The walk, organised by the Department of Archaeology, saw the involvement of government officials, such as Assistant Commissioner Dina, alongside local students and members of the public. During the event, DC Syedah Ramallah Ali emphasised the significance of Rohtas Fort as a prominent historical landmark in the district. She highlighted the necessity of fostering global awareness regarding the fort’s historical significance, aiming to enhance tourism and create economic opportunities for Jhelum. Participants received an overview of the historical importance of Rohtas Fort, recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage site, along with a discussion on the role of tourism in safeguarding these cultural treasures. The District Commissioner announced that a photography competition took place at Rohtas Fort, with cash prizes set to be awarded to the winners.

Deputy Commissioner Jhelum Syedah Ramallah Ali has committed to the restoration of the historical Rohtas Fort, emphasising the importance of engaging with local residents to address encroachments in the area. During a review of an anti-encroachment operation at the fort, she made these remarks.

The Deputy Commissioner of Jhelum has mandated a systematic approach to eliminate all encroachments, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts to maintain the historical integrity of the fort. In a recent meeting of the Rohtas Committee, members deliberated on several proposals aimed at improving tourism facilities and tackling encroachments surrounding the fort.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum, Nasir Mahmood Bajwa, while addressing an open court session in Sohawa on Friday stated that holding regular open court forums of police is important to promote community policing in the society.

According to details, an open court session was held in Sohawa police station of district Jhelum on Friday evening, where a large number of citizens turned up to discuss their cases with the DPO. The DPO issued instructions to SDPO and SHO Sohawa to resolve the issues highlighted by the residents on priority basis.

While talking to The Nation, DPO Bajwa said that he was holding open court sessions across the Jhelum district on daily basis to listen to the issues of the people on their door steps, adding that this was proving helpful in improving the image of the police department in the society. He added that he was also holding open court sessions in mosques after Friday prayers to engage with the public and to get their feedback, adding that the initiative was aimed to promote community policing. DPO Bajwa further said that several heinous crimes were brought to his notice by women at open court forums, adding that the victims were hesitant to report the crime.

DPO Nasir Bajwa maintained that all of the police stations in the district were being refurbished with state-of-the-art facilities, asserting that police can fight crimes effectively if it has support of the society.

Meanwhile, DPO inspected different areas of the Sohawa police station and appreciated SDPO Sajid Gondal and SHO Raja Imran for providing facilities to the public.