Cylinder explosion in house leaves 5 family members injured

HYDERABAD - Five members of a family were injured due to an explosion of a LPG cylinder in a house in Liaquat Colony area here on Friday.

According to the police, the blast took place in the home’s kitchen where the meal was being prepared. All of the injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital’s burns ward. The injured include 35 years old Reeman, 25 years old Ahmed Ali, 25 years old Samra, 20 years old Sumera and 10 years old Kinza. All of the injured were admitted to the burns ward of the LUH.