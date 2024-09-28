Experts stress importance of dengue prevention measures

ISLAMABAD - Health experts sounded the alarm on Friday, emphasizing individual responsibility and systemic reforms to protect public health and prevent the alarming rise of Dengue fever, which is particularly concerning given that 80% of cases show no symptoms. Talking to a news channel, health expert Dr Javed Akram highlights the critical need for proactive measures to combat the spread of Dengue, a disease that can have severe consequences if it not be controlled.

Dr. Javed Ikram is emphasizing the importance of awareness drives during rainy weather to prevent the spread of Dengue fever.

According to his suggestions, people can minimize their risk of contracting the disease by taking a few simple precautions.

He said it is essential to be aware of the symptoms of Dengue fever, which include fever, headache, and severe joint and muscle pain. If you experience any of these symptoms, seek medical attention immediately.

He said prevention is key, and by following these simple measures, we can reduce the risk of contracting Dengue fever and keep our communities safe and healthy.