Saturday, September 28, 2024
Fake currency racket busted in Khairpur, medical store owner arrested

Web Desk
8:02 PM | September 28, 2024
National

In a joint operation, security agencies and police seized a shipment of fake currency worth Rs 200,000 in Ranipur, Khairpur.

The counterfeit notes, sent via courier from Peshawar, were intended for a local medical store, leading to the store owner’s arrest.

A police spokesperson revealed that similar shipments of fake currency were sent from Peshawar to Haripur and Islamabad the same day, as part of a larger operation distributing counterfeit money across the country.

Authorities have launched an investigation to apprehend the gang responsible for the racket.

