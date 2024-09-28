Finance ministry projects inflation at 8pc in September, 9pc in October

ISLAMABAD - The ministry of finance Friday projected that inflation rate would remain 8 percent in the outgoing month of September and 9 percent in October 2024.

“Pakistan’s economy is indicating positive developments during the first two months of FY2025 as most of the economic indicators have shown improvement,” the ministry noted in its monthly Update and Outlook for September 2024. Inflation has dropped to single digit, industrial output has increased, and large exporting sectors have witnessed growth, reflecting an optimistic outlook for exports. The current account deficit contracted, while the fiscal sector remained resilient, mainly attributed to prudent measures. This trajectory is expected to continue in the coming months.

CPI inflation receded to single digit, lowest in 34 months in August 2024, recorded at 9.6 percent on year-on-year basis compared to 27.4 percent in the same month last year. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.4 percent in August 2024 compared to an increase of 2.1 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.7 percent in August 2023. On external front, it is expected that exports and imports will observe an increase in momentum. In September 2024, the exports are likely to remain within range of $ 2.5-3.0 billion, imports $4.5-5.0 billion and workers’ remittances $ 2.7-3.2 billion. During FY2025 (July-August), imports of agricultural machinery & implements increased by 105.6 percent to $17.6 million compared to the same period last year. This growing commitment to mechanization and innovation in farming practices is expected to enhance yield in coming months. Urea offtake during Kharif 2024 (Apr-Aug) was recorded at 2,381 thousand tonnes, 13.6 percent less than Kharif 2023 and DAP offtake decreased by 21.9 percent compared to Kharif 2023. The decline may be attributed to late sowing of Kharif crops as a result of climate change, lower prices of wheat and reduction in cotton acreage.

Following a phase of decline, LSM is now regaining its footing and major exporting sectors show readiness to scale up production. This recovery is expected to be bolstered by a favorable external environment, a stable exchange rate, and declining inflationary pressures. Moreover, an accommodative monetary policy stance, improved investor’s confidence and the global market recovery, will provide additional support to foster the sustainable industrial growth. Government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation will contribute to improved fiscal accounts. For agriculture, the outlook of Kharif 2024 production, weather being critical factor will pave the way for productivity. In July FY2025, the net federal revenues grew by 7.2 percent to Rs 408.4 billion from Rs 380.9 billion last year. The growth in revenues has been realized on the back of 22.6 percent increase in tax collection and 20.5 percent rise in non-tax collection. The main contributor of non-tax revenues was the petroleum levy which surged to Rs83.6 billion. Total expenditures grew by 19.2 percent to Rs 768.6 billion in July FY2025 against Rs 644.9 billion last year. Consequently, the fiscal deficit was recorded at 0.3 percent of GDP as against 0.2 percent of GDP in the same month of last year. Primary balance managed to post a surplus of 0.1 percent of GDP compared to 0.3 percent of GDP last year. During Jul-Aug FY2025, the FBR net tax collection grew by 20.6 percent to Rs 1,456 billion as compared to Rs 1,207.5 billion same period last year. In August 2024, FBR collected 19.0 percent more taxes to reach Rs 796 billion from Rs 669 billion last year.

The external account position has strengthened due to improved exports and remittances nevertheless imports also increased. During Jul-Aug FY2025, the current account registered a deficit of $0.2 billion compared to $ 0.9 billion last year however, it recorded a surplus of $ 75 million in August 2024. During Jul-Aug FY2025, goods exports increased by 7.2 percent, reaching $ 4.9 billion, while imports stood at $ 9.5 billion, compared to $ 8.4 billion last year leading to a trade deficit of $ 4.7 billion. Amid diminishing inflationary pressures, improved inflation expectations and business confidence, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut the policy rate by 200 basis points to 17.5 percent in its decision held on September 12, 2024. During 1st July – 30th August FY2025, money supply (M2) shows negative growth of 2.6 percent (Rs. -962.3 billion) compared to negative growth of 1.4 percent (Rs. -449.5 billion) last year. In August 2024, the KSE-100 index hovered around 78,000 points and closed at 78,488 points at month end. During the month, the KSE-100 index gained 601 points, while market capitalization increased by Rs 117 billion and settled at Rs10,485 billion.