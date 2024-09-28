Food points penalised over rules violations

MULTAN - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted inspections across Vehari, targeting beverage plants, khoya units, restaurants, and bakeries for adulteration. The operation led to the disposal of 100 litres of contaminated soda water, 30 kilogrammes of adulterated red chili powder, 15 kilogrammes of substandard khoya, and 5 kilogrammes of artificial sweeteners. Production at a spice grinding unit was suspended until improvements and legal action was initiated against the owners. Acting on the directions of Director General (DG) Punjab Food Authority, Asim Javed, strict action is being taken against fraudulent practices and the adulteration mafia. During inspections, it was discovered that open dyes were being mixed in red chili powder at a spice mill, resulting in the suspension of its operations and a case lodged against the owners for violating food safety laws. Furthermore, a restaurant in Defence View Gate, Vehari, was fined Rs30,000 for using harmful salt in its meals, while a soda water factory in Ada Machiwal, Niamat Chowk, was penalised Rs20,000 for using artificial flavours. In Bismillah Town, Burewala, a sweets shop was also fined Rs20,000 after substandard ingredients were found in its khoya production. Large quantities of substandard and harmful food products were seized and destroyed during the crackdown. DG Asim Javed emphasised that the use of hazardous substances in food leads to dangerous diseases and reiterated the authority’s commitment to enforcing food safety regulations across the province.