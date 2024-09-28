Free, responsible press essential for strengthening democracy: KP CM

Peshawar - Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has termed media an important pillar of the state, stating that a free and responsible press is essential for strengthening democracy in any country. He emphasized that it is through the media that public issues are highlighted, prompting steps to address them. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government firmly believes in press freedom and welcomes constructive criticism to address shortcomings based on such feedback.

The Chief Minister expressed these views while speaking as the chief guest at a ceremony on Friday at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, where cheques of grant-in-aid were distributed to various press clubs. The event was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, Secretary of Information Arshad Khan, Director General of Information and Public Relations Muhammad Imran, and other senior officials, along with representatives from press clubs across the province.

During his address, the Chief Minister stated that it is the government’s duty to promote every sector and provide equal opportunities to all segments of society. He emphasized the need to tackle challenges facing the country, including law and order and economic difficulties, proactively.

“A strong voice needs to be raised to fix the country’s economy and ensure that public funds are spent on the people,” he said. Ali Amin Gandapur added that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is working on converting challenges into opportunities, as they are trustees of the public’s money, which will be spent solely on the people.

He stressed the importance of accountability regarding this responsibility, urging self-correction and the determination to learn from mistakes and avoid repeating them.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is generating funds to provide scholarships for students. He stated that collective efforts are necessary to ensure the development of the province and the country so that future generations inherit a stable and prosperous nation. Ali Amin Gandapur assured that the government’s relationship with the journalist community would continue to strengthen, underscoring the essential role of media in shaping public discourse and promoting transparency in governance.