Govt working on comprehensive strategy to promote tourism in Balochistan: CM Bugti

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday said that provincial government was working on a comprehensive strategy to promote tourism in the province. In one of his messages issued here on the occasion of World Tourism Day, he said that Balochistan is a vibrant area in terms of tourism saying that covering almost half of the area of Pakistan, this region is famous for its long rivers, plains, desert land and high mountain ranges where tourism promotion could attract the attention of tourists from all over the world.

The CM said that it is a matter of happiness for me that today the World Tourism Day is being celebrated under the theme “Tourism and Peace”.

He said that Balochistan is the most beautiful region of the world in terms of tourism, where people of every school of thought are settled, the residents here are still upholding the centuries-old traditions, geographically, this region has a unique status. He said that he is determined to make Balochistan a visible tourist center of Pakistan because tourism could light the candles of love and peace between nations and cultures and tourism could promote peace. The CM said that Balochistan has been a confluence of different civilisations since ancient times. Balochistan’s Darra Bolan, Darra Mola and Zhob have a historical status, while there is also the “Makran Desert”, which is one of the world’s largest deserts including the two plains of Kachchi and Lasbela.