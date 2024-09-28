‘He is a visionary’, Boxer Amir Khan heaps high praise on COAS Asim Munir

LONDON - Former light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan has heaped high praise on the current Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan General Asim Munir, calling him a visionary, who can steer the country to progress. During an interview with a Pakistani news channel in London, Amir Khan recalled his meeting with the COAS. He shared that the General has a vision to take the country forward in all aspects, including sports and education. “Meeting Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir was amazing. He’s very good and honest. He’s an amazing guy,” said Amir Khan. “He is a visionary who wants Pakistan to progress, he wants to take Pakistan forward in all areas including in sports and education. I am very proud of him.” The British-Pakistani boxer then went on to go to the extent of calling General Asim Munir the best army chief to ever serve Pakistan. “In my honest opinion, General Asim Munir is the best army chief Pakistan ever had. He’s very honest, very real and I am proud of Pakistan for picking someone like him,” he added.