HPP Treated Cherry Juice in Diabetes Management

Diabetes currently affects approximately 26% of the adult population in Pakistan, with the prevalence projected to rise in the coming years. The number of cases, already alarmingly high at 33 million, continues to grow each year, highlighting the urgency of addressing this public health crisis. This metabolic disorder occurs when the pancreas fails to produce adequate insulin or the body becomes resistant to its effects, leading to elevated blood sugar levels. Effectively managing diabetes is crucial not only for individual health but also presents significant economic challenges, particularly in rural areas of the country.

Cherry juice is a rich source of potassium, vitamin C, zinc, and antioxidants. It is considered a functional food due to its high levels of polyphenols, flavonoids, and anthocyanins, along with its low glycemic load, which helps regulate insulin, blood sugar levels, and diabetes-related complications. Traditional thermal pasteurisation degrades beneficial bioactive compounds, while high-pressure processing (HPP), a non-thermal preservation technique, maintains the nutritional value and bio-efficacy of cherry juice against diabetes. HPP also inactivates harmful microorganisms, making it a preferred technique for producing healthier, more nutritious juices.

In this study, we used two pressures—400 MPa and 600 MPa for 5 minutes—and compared these with traditional thermal pasteurisation at 95°C for 30 seconds. Over a 60-day storage period, we analysed the processed cherry juices for total phenolic content, flavonoids, antioxidant capacity, microbial quality, and sensory attributes. The results showed that HPP-treated cherry juice retained higher levels of bioactive compounds over a more extended period and received better consumer sensory evaluation scores compared to raw and heat-treated juices.

In the second part of the experiment, the researchers investigated the antidiabetic potential of sweet cherry juice in streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats (65 mg/kg body weight). The rats were divided into six groups: G1 (normal control), G2 (positive control), G3 (treated with 100 mg/kg metformin), and G4, G5, G6 (treated with cherry juice at doses of 2, 3, and 5 ml/kg body weight, respectively) for 30 days.

At the end of the experiment, the rats were euthanised for the analysis of glycemic indicators, liver and renal function tests, lipid profiles, antioxidant parameters, and histopathological examination of liver and pancreatic tissues. Significant differences (p < 0.05) were observed between the diabetic groups treated with cherry juice and the positive control group in various parameters, including body weight, blood glucose, HbA1c, liver and renal function, lipid profiles, and antioxidant activity. Treatment with high-pressure processed cherry juice at doses of 3 ml/kg and 5 ml/kg significantly reduced fasting blood glucose levels, improved insulin activity and body weight, and increased antioxidant markers such as superoxide dismutase and catalase. Additionally, malondialdehyde levels decreased, and there was improvement in cellular swelling and necrosis in liver and pancreatic tissues.

Overall, HPP effectively preserves the bio-efficacy of cherry juice for a longer period, aiding in hyperglycemia and HbA1c management while reducing oxidative stress, making it a valuable dietary option for diabetes care.

TOHEED AHMAD,

Lahore.