If wrong is met with further wrong, then who stands as wise?

The much-talked-about incident at a local bakery in Islamabad including Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) has led to interests in public opinion on a social platform. An employee of the bakery confronted and insulted CJP on camera, making derogatory remarks about him. As much as public dissent and freedom of expression is needed, the manner in which this issue transpired brings to fore questions on civility, respect and response to perceived injustices in society.

First and foremost, insulting a public official in a public space is fundamentally wrong. Regardless of one's views on the individual, that sort of behavior degrades society and public discourse. The video should not be taken as anything but an expression from a citizen and a frustrated employee. Still, making fun of him and recording the encounter take it a step much further and illustrates not just poor respect for another human but a slide we have potentially taken into a disrespectful society where things like discourse think lost values.

But the problem is not limited to such examples and goes deeper into societal incident response. But wrong meets felt-rights first with more wrong, who is then wise in the midst of so many conflicts? The immediate outcry to shut the bakery and rumors of the employee being fired typified a punitive instinct that tends not to work to calm people down. These over-the-top measures can only foster cultures of fear and retribution where for very real reasons every misstep or voice of criticism has the power to ruin careers. This action and reaction cycle only reinforces the lack of possibility for understanding, or real dialogue.

The behavior of the employees, by all means is condemnable; however they must be punished cautiously executing justice. A society that responds to wrongs with greater evil itself forfeits its moral high ground. This is an event in which the punitive reaction should not be swift, but the fundamental culture of respectful constructive criticism needs to pervade. Then maybe some dialogue and engagement rather than outrage and punishment.

The bakery provided a public apology, and stated the significance of the incident was it did not align with their beliefs. This is a small but positive response. While a smarter way to respond to these situations, would be start fighting the source i.e. dissuade people from venting out their dissent indecently (without resorting to a direct personal attack). Also, authorities as well as public figures will have to tackle such criticism positively making all of us believe that every human relationship is a highway.

This incident ultimately highlights a distinction between the right to free speech and the responsibility attached to that right as it relates unrestricted expression meant to engage in dialogue, versus hate speech only designed to further splinter an already divided nation. Punishing the untruth of wrongs with bigger wrongs offers nothing, except a cycle where everyone walks out stupidized and defeated. Inqstead it requires of us higher reasoning, courtesy and a dedication to civil discourse.