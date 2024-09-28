IHC directs SZABMU to upload MDCAT 2024 papers on website

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) to upload the question papers of the MDCAT, 2024 conducted by the university on the website.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued the directions in a petition moved by Ammar Naeem and other students. The petitioners are aspirants for pursuing medical education, appeared in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024, held on 22.09.2024. They have impugned before the court the manner in which the result of MDCAT is being announced by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU).

After hearing the arguments of the counsels of both the sides, the IHC bench stated that the petitions are allowed to the extent, and pursuant to the decision of the committee constituted by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council in its meeting held on 27.09.2024, SSZABMU is directed to upload the question papers (of all codes, if more than one) of the MDCAT, 2024 conducted by the University on the website.

It added, “However, the University shall be at liberty to announce the final result tomorrow (28.09.2024) after 01:00 pm. The gap between uploading of question paper on the website and announcement of the result thereafter is afforded enabling the students/candidates to compare the question papers with their respective answer keys, a standard of transparency adopted by other Universities.”

Earlier, counsel for the petitioners submitted that the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) established under the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Act, 2022 (Act of 2022) is the regulator of medical profession; section 17 of the Act of 2022 provides that each province, including the Islamabad Capital Territory shall conduct on the dates approved by the PMDC, a single admission test based on the intermediate or equivalent syllabus for all students seeking admission in undergraduate programs both in public and private medical and dental colleges and universities.

He further said that in exercise of powers conferred under clause (f) of sub section (2) of section 9 and sub section (2) of section 47 of the Act of 2022, the PMDC has framed Pakistan Medical and Dental Undergraduate Education (Admissions, Curriculum and Conduct) Policy and Regulations, 2023 (Regulations of 2023); that regulation 8 of Regulations of 2023 provides that admission process shall be conducted through an online portal and in “transparent manner”.

He continued that in order to comply with regulation 8, other provinces have uploaded the question papers along with answer key on the same day i.e. on 22.09.2024; that in Islamabad Capital Territory, the test was conducted by SZABMU on 22.09.2024; that SZABMU in contravention of regulation 8 of the Regulations of 2023 is refusing to upload the question paper; that the acts of omission and commission of SZABMU are aimed to conceal the irregularities which have been committed in conducting the test.

The counsel contended that almost 26-27 questions included in the question paper were out of syllabus and answer key displayed on web portal reflects more than a dozen incorrect answers.

He informed the bench that almost 24,000 students had appeared in the test and about 3,000 students have filed complaints requesting reviewing the answer key, questions which were out of syllabus and refusal of SZABMU to upload question paper.

He maintained that SZABMU admitted that six questions were out of syllabus and has also announced six grace marks, which aspect itself casts aspersions on the procedure adopted by SZABMU and even otherwise such a decision of SZABMU is unilateral and an attempt to cover the illegalities, irregularities and highhandedness with the students and that the matter is being dealt with in a non-transparent manner.