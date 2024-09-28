Indonesian embassy holds diplomatic reception to celebrate 79th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD - Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Islamabad has hosted a cordial diplomatic reception to celebrate the Anniversary of 79th Indonesia’s Independence Day at here.

Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada was the chief guest on the occasion, while State Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Power, Ali Pervaiz Malik was also present. Approximately 400 attendees from diverse backgrounds, including members of diplomatic corps, Pakistani government officials, politicians, business leaders, media professionals and others made the celebration vibrant and well-attended.

The Indonesian Chargé d’Affaires, diplomats, and their families attired in traditional dresses and colorful ethnic outfits, brought a lively and authentic Indonesian ambiance to the event.

The venue itself was beautifully decorated with floral arrangements, Batik fabric, and cultural ornaments, which were further enriched by posters of the founding fathers of the respective both countries, President Sukarno of Indonesia and Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah of Pakistan.

The decorations seamlessly blended symbolism and aesthetics, celebrating the shared values of the two nations.

The theme of the reception was “New Nusantara, Advanced Indonesia,” which referred to the current massive development on infrastructure and connectivity across the Indonesian archipelago, including the Indonesian new Capital City of Nusantara (IKN).

Chargé d’Affaires (CdA) of Indonesian embassy Islamabad, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma adressing on the occasion said indeed, within one decade under incumbent President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, Indonesia has focused on improving the mobility of goods, people, and services through huge investment in infrastructure and connectivity. “Infrastructure projects across Indonesia is critical, as the Government of Indonesia will never let certain parts of the country left behind.

Once again, improving connectivity and infrastructure means a lot, not only in strengthening economy but also in bolstering the unity of Indonesia,” Chargé d’Affaires (CdA) Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma said in his remarks while he wore the traditional Javanese outfit inspired by the youth movement in the era of struggle for independence.

He said that Indonesia is not yet a role model, but “I would say that Indonesia is an example for political stability, national unity, and economic prosperity,” he added highlighting those issues in his extensive visits to several chambers of commerce and industry, universities, madrasahs, and think tanks in Pakistan.

Touching upon economic cooperation, CdA Rahmat Hindiarta noted that Indonesia and Pakistan have significant untapped opportunities in trade and investment.

He invited the Pakistani business community to attend the Indonesia and South and Central Asia Business Forum (INASCA) on 7 October 2024, as well as the prestigious Trade Expo Indonesia on 9-12 October 2024.

In his turn, the Federal Minister Pirzada said that Indonesia and Pakistan are two brotherly countries that share firm views on regional and international issues as members of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other international organizations.

It is expected that the bilateral relations, including economic cooperation continue to grow. “On behalf of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, I convey congratulations to Indonesia on its 79th Independence Day,” said Minister Pirzada concluded his remarks.

The diplomatic reception commenced with moment of silence to remember and honor those had sacrificed their lives in Gaza, occupied territories of Palestine, and surrouding countries in the region. The following programs were Indonesian and Pakistani national anthems, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony, and documentary video on Indonesian new Capital City of Nusantara in Kalimantan island.

Another major attraction was the “Saman Dance” from Indonesian Province of Aceh performed with rhythmic precision by dancers seated in a row. The dancers were the Indonesian students in Islamabad.

They mesmerized the audience with synchronized hand clapping, chest slapping, and graceful body movements, reflecting Indonesia’s vibrant cultural identity. The performance garnered enthusiastic applause, with the audience expressing admiration for Indonesia’s artistic and cultural legacy.

One of the highlights of the evening was a captivating fashion show, showcasing Indonesia’s rich cultural heritage. Traditional costumes with distinct textiles, colors, motifs, and symbolic designs enchanted the audience, offering a vivid glimpse into the country’s diverse traditions. The audience was also treated to a sumptuous spread that featured both local and continental cuisine, with Indonesian signature delicacies and drinks stealing the spotlight.

“I really enjoy your event. Programs, performances, foods, and everything here are the best and well-organized,” praised CEO Centaurus, Mr. Sardar Yasir Ilyas, while in parallel the Gemu Famire dance started. The dance becomes one of the mainstays of Fashmob’s Indonesian promotional activities abroad.