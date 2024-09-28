IPP - The Story of Economic Hitmen

The IPP contracts awarded since 1994 are among the worst economic decisions blamed on successive Pakistani governments (1994-2024), including bureaucrats from WAPDA and NEPRA, as well as certain businesspeople, who have continuously plundered the national economy for the last 30 years and continue to do so today.

Despite recent public disclosures by Gohar Ijaz, corrupt mafias still justify this exploitation, hiding behind terms like “Government’s Sovereign Guarantee” as their defence.

All international contracts with sovereign guarantees can be revoked if either party misrepresents any part of the signed agreement. In this case, the IPPs inflated their plants’ “asset value” by 50% to 100% compared to similar plants worldwide. The guaranteed 17% return on investment was based on these inflated values, allowing recovery in 7 years instead of 3-4 years. The production capacity of the plants was also misrepresented. For example, if the actual capacity was 40MW, the declared capacity was 100MW, allowing the IPPs to receive payments for 100MW, including Operations and Maintenance (O&M) costs, even if they produced 0MW. Reversing these overpayments could help pay off the national debt.

Since 1994, the Government of Pakistan awarded IPP contracts without open public bidding. Government officials, including bureaucrats and political players, are to blame, and all responsible—even on their deathbeds—should be held accountable for leading the nation into economic disaster over the last 30 years.

A forensic audit is urgently needed to determine the actual installed capacity. Any errors should trigger the reversal of overpayments made since 1994, based on the misdeclared capacity versus the actual installed capacity. If the declared cost of the plants is found to be incorrect, the overpayments resulting from the inflated Return on Investment (12-17% in USD) should be returned in USD. Similarly, overpayments for O&M costs based on false capacity declarations must also be reversed.

The public is asking why there was no open bidding, why IPPs were given 25-30 year contracts without verification of installed capacity, and why contracts were renewed without verification of installed capacity. Since every government since 1994 has failed to verify capacity (likely due to corruption), revisions of agreements will be necessary. These revisions must include the reimbursement of overpayments related to plant costs, capacity payments, and O&M payments, merged with future payments.

The time for Pakistan to stand on its own feet is now, or never.

TARIQ QURESHI,

USA.