Khawaja Asif reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to trade and aid in Afghanistan

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif reiterated Pakistan's commitment to enhancing trade, commerce, and investment with Afghanistan during the third meeting of the Quadripartite Group on Afghanistan, which includes Pakistan, China, Iran, and Russia.

Asif emphasized the need to provide humanitarian assistance to the 23.7 million people in Afghanistan facing dire conditions and expressed hope that the UN Secretary-General’s appeal for over $3 billion in aid will be fully supported by Western donors.

He also highlighted the importance of releasing Afghanistan’s frozen assets, reviving its banking system, and implementing connectivity projects to promote economic stability. Additionally, the Defence Minister stressed the need for joint efforts to promote peace and security within Afghanistan while addressing regional security concerns.