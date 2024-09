KARACHI - The meeting of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Council will take place on September 30, at 3pm in the Council Hall of the KMC Building on M.A. Jinnah Road. The agenda includes utilizing the Women’s Sports Complex in Gulshan-e-Iqbal from 5 pm to 10 pm for Executive Family Membership, issuance of PSO Fleet/Corporate Cards for KMC service vehicles and other fuel-operated equipment and other matters.