KP CM advisor criticises fed govt for rising national debt

Peshawar - Muzammil Aslam, Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance and Interprovincial Coordination, criticized the federal government on Friday for celebrating the IMF package, stating that it seemed as though a gift had been given rather than a loan taken.

In a video statement, Aslam highlighted that Pakistan’s total debt, which was 43 trillion rupees two years ago, has now surged to 70 trillion under the current government. In contrast, he claimed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s debt stood at 650 billion rupees, refuting media reports that exaggerated the province’s debt as 3 trillion rupees.

He pointed out that the media does not report on the debt levels of Sindh and Punjab, where Sindh’s debt exceeds 1 trillion rupees and Punjab’s debt is 1.7 trillion. Aslam added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had lower pension liabilities compared to other provinces due to its pension reforms in 2022.

Aslam also announced that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had established a debt management account to begin repaying its debt, with plans to transfer 5% of the total provincial debt, amounting to 40 to 50 billion rupees, into the account within the next ten days.