KP CS stresses need to enhance nursing education

Peshawar - Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, stressed the need to enhance nursing education in the province during a meeting of Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Hospitals on Friday.

Highlighting the growing demand for nurses both nationally and internationally, Chaudhry called for improving training and language skills, especially in English, to boost global employability for nursing graduates.

The meeting also addressed budgetary concerns, recruitment, and hospital procurement, with Chaudhry urging the Finance Department to ensure timely release of funds. The Chief Secretary pledged to monitor progress through regular reviews and visits to hospitals. “We must ensure optimal utilization of resources to deliver quality healthcare services to the public. Quality healthcare remains a top priority,” he stated.

MTI hospital authorities joined the meeting via video link, discussing challenges, including the shortage of anesthesiologists, with plans to develop policy recommendations to address the issue.

One of the key issues discussed was the lack of interest among medical students in pursuing careers in the field of anesthesia. The Chief Secretary directed health authorities to develop policy recommendations to address this issue and present them to the provincial government for approval.