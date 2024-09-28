Saturday, September 28, 2024
KP Governor Kundi served legal notice in Gandapur defamation case

2:42 PM | September 28, 2024
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has been served a legal notice in a defamation case filed by Faisal Amin, the brother of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. The notice requires a response from the governor by October 29.

The defamation case arises from allegations made by Governor Kundi regarding corruption involving the chief minister and others during a recent TV appearance. Faisal Amin claims these allegations have tarnished their political reputations. Despite receiving a legal notice requesting an apology, the governor has not responded.

The legal notice asserts that the governor's accusations are baseless and have caused significant harm to the reputation of both the chief minister and his brother. The case is set to be heard by the Additional District Judge.

Faisal Amin filed the defamation suit after Kundi failed to address the previous legal notice, which demanded an apology and a compensation of Rs500 million. He stated that the governor’s comments not only damaged his reputation but also posed a threat to his political career.

Prior to this, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had also sent a defamation notice to Governor Kundi, highlighting the ongoing tensions between the two political figures.

As the situation develops, it reflects the intensifying conflict between Kundi and the Gandapur family, further complicating KP’s political landscape.

