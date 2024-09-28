Lawlessness in Kurram

The ongoing violence in Kurram, where two tribes have engaged in bloody clashes for over a week, raises troubling questions about the state’s ability to maintain law and order. How is it that, in a country with established law enforcement agencies, two groups are allowed to wage a prolonged war without any significant state intervention? The result: more lives lost, countless injuries, and a region in turmoil. This is not an isolated incident; it reflects a larger issue of governance failure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Just days ago, the opposition in the KP Assembly criticised the provincial government for neglecting its responsibilities. Instead of addressing law and order issues in the province, the leadership is busy flaunting its street power in Islamabad, focusing on protests rather than on governance. The ongoing clashes in Kurram are a glaring example of this misplaced focus. While politicians are entangled in power games, the people of KP are left to fend for themselves amid violence and chaos. This lack of governance isn’t just an administrative failure; it is a betrayal of the people who rely on the state for security and peace. Arrests should have been made, the conflict de-escalated, and the rule of law enforced before matters escalated to this point. Yet, the provincial government remains preoccupied with political manoeuvres, further eroding public trust.

The state must act decisively to stop this bloodshed and ensure that those responsible on both sides are held accountable. Ignoring such incidents will only embolden others to take justice into their own hands, a dangerous precedent for any society. It’s time the KP government refocuses its energies on doing the job it was elected to do.