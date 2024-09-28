LG secretary inaugurates cart market

BAHAWALPUR - Local Government and Community Development Secretary Mian Shakeel Ahmad inaugurated a cart market near the Craft Market.

Bahawalpur Division Commissioner Nadir Chatha and Chief Officer of Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed accompanied him. The cart market has been beautifully set up, providing a pleasant environment for selling fruits and vegetables at fixed prices. The residents of the area have expressed their happiness over this initiative.

Later, the secretary alongwith the commissioner visited the air-conditioned bus stand to review cleanliness and facilities provided to passengers. They expressed satisfaction with the performance of the officers and staff of the Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur. They also visited the General Bus Stand and said that funds would be provided to beautify the area and facilitate passengers.

Population welfare dept holds seminar

A seminar was held at the Population Welfare Department in connection with World Contraceptive Week. District Population Welfare Officer Abid Ali, addressing the seminar, said that for the development of any country, it is essential to maintain a balance between its population and resources, and the only way to establish this balance is to increase the usage rate of contraceptive methods. In this context, the Population Welfare Department is providing free and quality contraceptives to the people in Bahawalpur district. For this purpose, approximately 76 welfare centres, family health clinics, mobile service units, social mobilisers, and community-based family planning workers are actively engaged in delivering contraceptive facilities door-to-door across the district, he added. Deputy District Population Welfare Officer Bahawalpur Mian Muhammad Idrees and District Demographer Bahawalpur Tahreem Saleem also spoke.