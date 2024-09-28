Saturday, September 28, 2024
LHC orders release of four persons illegally detained by police

NEWS WIRE
September 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE   -   The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the release of four individuals who were illegally detained by the police.

Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem heard the petition filed against the unlawful detention of the individuals by the police. During the proceedings, bailiff Tanveer Hussain submitted a report stating that the SHO of A-Division Police Station Okara had illegally detained four individuals, including three women. He also presented evidence of tampering with the records of the police station.

Upon this, the court ordered the release of all four individuals and directed that a case be registered against the SHO and the record keeper.

NEWS WIRE

