Lima bus companies strike over gang extortion

Lima - Thousands of buses ground to a halt in Peru’s capital Lima on Thursday in an unusual protest against extortion from gangs, a racket that has become the bane of citizens’ existence in Latin America.

Gangs demand payments of up to 50,000 soles (13,500 dollars) per month per transport company. If the demand is refused, they attack the vehicles with gunfire, even if they are carrying passengers, managers told AFP. So far this year there have been 14 attacks and three drivers killed, said Martin Valeriano, president of the National Association of Integration of Transporters (Anitra).

“This scourge of crime is advancing more and more. We cannot resist this intimidation any longer,” he said. “We go out to work, but we don’t know if we will return home because of this wave of insecurity. Extortion has become urban terrorism at the moment,” Valeriano said.

Residents of Lima and the adjacent port city of Callao stood in long lines at bus stations as at least 3,000 vehicles halted service for the 24-hour strike. Motorcycle taxi organizations also joined in. The lack of transport in the Peruvian capital forced some schools and universities to suspend in-person classes. The strikers marched towards Congress in the center of Lima, carrying cardboard coffins and signs reading: “Enough of deaths of transporters” and “No to extortions”. Valeriano said that of 470 bus companies in Lima and Callao, an estimated 50 were being extorted.

This kind of extortion racket has become a major problem from Mexico through Central America to Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. Businesses small and large, residential areas and even entire towns find themselves forced to shell out payments to criminal groups. Million-dollar profits make the shakedown business more lucrative than drug trafficking, human trafficking or illegal mining, intelligence sources told AFP earlier this year.

According to the police, 14,220 reports of extortion have been registered in Peru so far this year. However, many victims do not report the crime out of fear. The government late Thursday announced a 60-day state of emergency in several districts of Lima, allowing the military to assist police in the battle against extortion.

“It is a response from the Peruvian state to combat this scourge that is threatening our security and well-being,” Defense Minister Walter Astudillo told reporters.