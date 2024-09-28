Lt Gen (R) Muhammad Ali made defence secretary

ISLAMABAD - Lt Gen (R) Muhammad Ali has been appointed as Defence Secretary, Ministry of Defence. Establishment Division notified his appointment after approval from the Prime Minister Office on Friday.Lt Gen Muhammad Ali will assume his duties from October 1, 2024.The post of secretary defence had gone vacant after the expiry of three-year contract of Lt Gen (R) Hamood Uz Zaman. The notification says that the federal government has appointed Lt Gen (R) Muhammad Ali as the Defence Secretary for the time period of two years and three months.