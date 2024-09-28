Saturday, September 28, 2024
Malik, Waqar represent Pakistan at ITF Masters MT200 Dubai 2024

Our Staff Reporter
September 28, 2024
LAHORE  -  Pakistan’s tennis stars Rashid Ahmed Malik and Waqar Nisar have reached Dubai, UAE, to compete in the prestigious MT200 Dubai 2024 Tennis Tournament. Both players are eager to represent their country and deliver strong performances on the international stage. Rashid Malik expressed his confidence ahead of the tournament, saying: “I have trained rigorously for this event and am fully prepared to face any opponent that comes my way. My ultimate goal is to reach and win the final, bringing the coveted trophy to Pakistan.” Malik also highlighted the strong preparation of his compatriot, Waqar Nisar, adding: “Waqar has also worked hard in his preparations and is determined to perform well against his opponents. Beyond this tournament, I am encouraging more senior players to participate in ITF Masters events, so that Pakistan continues to be represented in these prestigious competitions.” Both Malik and Nisar are set to compete with top-level players from around the world, showcasing their skills and passion for tennis at the MT200 Dubai 2024.

