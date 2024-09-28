Saturday, September 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Man killed over resistance during dacoity bid in Sargodha

NEWS WIRE
September 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA   -  A man was killed due to firing by armed outlaws over resistance during a dacoity bid in the limits of the Jouharabad police station, here on Friday. According to details, Muhammad Khalil (45) resident of Tibba Qaim Deen was riding on a motorcycle when armed outlaws intercepted him near Hamoka Morr. The man put resistance during a dacoity bid on which armed outlaws opened fire and he died on the spot. Upon receiving the information, police concerned rushed to the spot and took notice of the incident. The police have recovered wallet, two cell phones and a motorcycle of the victim from the site. Further investigation was underway.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1727418094.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024