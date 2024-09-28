Markhors make it to Champions Cup final after rain washes out Eliminator

LAHORE - The Markhors have secured a spot in the final of the Champions One-Day Cup after their Eliminator match against the Lions was abandoned due to heavy rain at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, on Friday. According to tournament rules, in case of a washout during the playoffs, the team with the higher standing at the end of the league stage progresses to the next round. The Markhors, who finished atop the points table with three wins and 38 points, earned the final berth, while the Lions, placed fourth with just one win and 12 points, were eliminated. The Markhors will now face the Panthers in the final, scheduled for September 29. In their previous encounter during the Qualifier on Tuesday, the Panthers defeated the Markhors, thanks to an all-round performance from Saim Ayub, who claimed five wickets and contributed with the bat to chase down a modest target of 138 in 23.4 overs.

FINALISTS SQUADS

PANTHERS: Shadab Khan (captain), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ahmed Bashir, Amad Butt, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Umar, Mohammad Zeeshan, Mubasir Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Umar Siddiq, Usman Khan.

MARKHORS: Iftikhar Ahmed (captain), Abdul Samad, Akif Javed, Ali Usman, Bismillah Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, Muhammad Imran, Shahnawaz Dahani.