Meet Aliyan Ali-the ‘go-to’ celebrity makeup artist

"You have done wonderful makeup in no time!" Ayeza Khan exclaimed as Aliyan got done with the makeup setting spray! This testament to his speed and expertise is a nod to his remarkable ability to transform faces into breathtaking works of art.

And getting praised by the industry’s best celebrities is such a big deal! Basharat Ali Aliyan, famously known in the industry as Aliyan Ali, is a renowned celebrity makeup artist, who has truly earned his place in the spotlight! His exceptional skill and artistry have left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. Aliyan's impressive portfolio boasts an array of A-list clients, including the stunning Hira Mani, the dashing Wahaj Ali, the vibrant Ayesha Omer, and the debonair Ahsan Khan. His magic touch has elevated the glamour quotient of these celebrities, making him the go-to makeup artist for high-profile events and photoshoots. Aliyan Ali's passion, creativity, and dedication to his craft have solidified his position as a leading makeup artist in the industry, and we can't wait to see his future collaborations.

Aliyan, you work is always featured somewhere, whether it is in magazines or on screen, what is the main reason of achieving perfection for all mediums?

For me, perfection in every medium is about making a powerful connection with the audience. Each medium offers a unique way to express my creativity whether I'm glamorizing a magazine cover or working magic on screen. My high standards fuel my passion for growth and innovation, allowing me to deliver standout work that captivates and inspires.

What was your first big break? Are you a self-taught makeup and hair artist?

My first big break was working as a makeup artist for Hussain Rehar. My journey has been driven by a deep passion for makeup and hair, allowing me to develop my skills through hands-on experience. I’m passionate about my craft, and I strive to bring fresh creativity and precision to every project, ensuring my work always leaves a lasting impression.

It is certainly not easy satisfying models and celebrities when it comes to their specific makeup look, how do you achieve such flawless looks on them?

Working with models and celebrities is a unique and glamorous adventure! I start with open communication to really understand their desired look, setting the stage for creativity. Then, it’s all about mixing skill with a dash of fun — thinking of it as painting, a masterpiece! I keep my kit stocked with high-end, fabulous products, and I love adding playful touches throughout the process. After all, makeup should be an enjoyable experience, and my goal is to make them feel like the stars they truly are!

At what point did you decided to pursue makeup as a career? And who do you look up to as your inspiration?

I decided to pursue makeup as a career because I truly love the art of transformation. There’s something magical about enhancing someone’s features and boosting their confidence. Seeing the joy on their faces when they look in the mirror is what drives me every day. I thrive on the creativity involved in tailoring each look to reflect their unique personality and style. It’s all about creating that special moment for each person I work with, helping them feel like the best version of themselves!

Recently, you have done a mega project with Dune London, tell us more about it, since it gave you international exposure as well.

Working on the mega project with Dune London was an incredible experience! It gave me amazing international exposure and allowed me to showcase my skills on a larger platform. Collaborating with such a renowned brand was both exciting and challenging—it pushed me to think more creatively. I loved crafting looks that aligned with their vision while also allowing my own creativity to shine.

How would you describe your creative process and aesthetic?

My creative process is intuitive and collaborative, drawing inspiration from art, nature, and the stories of those I work with. My aesthetic focuses on enhancing natural beauty while adding a touch of glamour, emphasizing radiant skin and expressive features. I aim for a balance of boldness and elegance, ensuring each look enhances the individual while telling their unique story.

Where do you see yourself in next 5 years?

In the next five years, I see myself evolving into a prominent figure in the beauty industry, possibly opening my own studio. I aim to work as an international makeup artist, collaborating with diverse talents and brands. I have many ideas in the pipeline that I can’t wait to share at the right moment, and I’m eager to foster a community where creativity and innovation flourish.

One advice you would want to give to upcoming celebrity makeup and hairstylists?

One piece of advice I’d give to upcoming celebrity makeup artists and hairstylists is to stay true to their unique style while being open to learn and evolve. Don’t hesitate to network and collaborate with everyone in the industry. Always seek inspiration from various sources, and remember that authenticity is key—embracing what makes you different will set you apart in this competitive field.