Meeting calls for addressing challenges in tourism sector

ISLAMABAD - In a crucial meeting led by Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, stakeholders from Pakistan’s tourism and hospitality sector highlighted the vast potential of tourism in increasing foreign exchange and driving trade enhancement. The meeting took place on World Tourism Day, a day dedicated globally to recognizing the importance of tourism in fostering international understanding, economic growth, and cultural exchange. Acknowledging the opportunities in this sector, Jam Kamal assured full support from the Ministry of Commerce, including the provision of Export Development Fund (EDF) for tourism-related export initiatives.

The meeting was attended by high-level officials, including Nawabzada Mir Zarain Khan Magsi, Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism and Culture, secretaries from all four provincial tourism departments, the Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab Ur Rehman Rana, and representatives from the public and private sectors. The gathering sought to address challenges in the tourism sector and explore avenues for exponential growth. In a presentation by Aftab Ur Rehman Rana, Managing Director of PTDC, he said that Pakistan is blessed with a diverse range of tourism attractions, including natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage, adventure tourism opportunities, and religious tourism. Despite this wealth of resources, the tourism sector contributes only 5.8% to Pakistan’s GDP, amounting to PKR 5.59 trillion, with domestic tourism spending at PKR 3.85 trillion and 2.2 million int’l visitors in 2023.

Jam Kamal Khan emphasized that few countries in the world have the level of tourism potential that Pakistan possesses, remarking that the sector, connected with various industries, can significantly boost revenue streams. He lauded the new visa policy, which grants visa-free entry to citizens of 126 countries, positioning Pakistan as a competitive global destination. The recent relaxation in Pakistan’s visa regime, which waives fees for citizens of 126 countries, has rapidly increased tourist arrivals. According to PTDC data, domestic tourism is also on the rise, with 10 million Pakistanis visiting the northern areas in 2023 alone. However, the council members called for the removal of post-visa hurdles to further facilitate foreign tourism. Despite the progress, stakeholders believe there is potential for even greater growth. Aftab Ur Rehman Rana projected that with the removal of policy impediments and improved tourism infrastructure, Pakistan could earn up to $6 billion from tourism. Key recommendations included developing 30 countries as friendly tourist destinations and improving direct flight connections to attract more international visitors. Nawabzada Mir Zarain Magsi highlighted the untapped potential in Balochistan, a region with vast opportunities for coastal and religious tourism. He emphasized that Balochistan’s beautiful beaches and deserts, coupled with religious heritage sites, could attract more tourists with better collaboration between the federal and provincial governments.

The federal minister pointed to Islamabad’s strategic importance as a gateway for international tourists. He revealed that 12 to 13 major hotel chains are planning to establish themselves in the capital, further boosting Islamabad’s appeal as a prime tourist destination. MD PTDC said to overcome the barriers, the PTDC is working on restructuring its governance, introducing a National E-Portal, and launching a branding campaign to promote Pakistan as a tourist destination globally. The government’s efforts to revive the tourism sector post-COVID, including participation in international expos and fairs, have already begun to yield positive results. However, stakeholders stress that sustainable tourism development, with a focus on preserving Pakistan’s natural and cultural heritage, will be key to ensuring long-term growth. With the backing of the Ministry of Commerce and new initiatives aimed at making tourism a major contributor to Pakistan’s economy, the country’s tourism sector is set for a transformative phase, potentially bringing in billions in revenue and positioning Pakistan as a top global destination.